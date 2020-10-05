BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $121,324.58 and approximately $418.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003898 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

