Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216.97 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $216.97 million and approximately $83.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OTCBTC, FCoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,772,889,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,481,422,767 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Korbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bithumb, Kucoin, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Binance, Coinhub, UEX, GOPAX, OKEx, DragonEX, WazirX, BitMart, Radar Relay, FCoin, Upbit, Huobi, Koinex, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, OOOBTC, BiteBTC, DDEX, DEx.top, Tokenomy, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

