INLOCK Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $1,568.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.84 or 0.05097121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032929 BTC.

INLOCK Profile

ILK is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,234,723 tokens. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

