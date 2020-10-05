Sphere Trading Down 10.7% This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $1,128.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,677.43 or 1.00073165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

