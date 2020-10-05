1irstcoin Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $34.88 million and approximately $71,344.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00594380 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.10 or 0.02016003 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000608 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004000 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,966,037 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

