Ether Zero Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $267,193.28 and approximately $166,566.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.87 or 0.03288455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047915 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,336,077 coins and its circulating supply is 174,306,664 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

