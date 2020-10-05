GeoCoin (GEO) Hits Market Cap of $600,661.63

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $600,661.63 and approximately $318.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00432699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,677.43 or 1.00073165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00033636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

