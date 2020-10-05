Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0019 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $811,444.62 and $993.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00616951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.69 or 0.02696386 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 11,198.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 11,776.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,855,791 coins and its circulating supply is 421,595,355 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

