SpaceChain (SPC) Price Tops $0.0050

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $759.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinEgg, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.