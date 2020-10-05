Dinastycoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $4,140.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,981,701,948 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

