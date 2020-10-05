Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $10.85 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $1.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 10,848,070 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

