Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $16,089.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.