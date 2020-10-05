Fluent (FLNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT):

9/29/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

9/28/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

9/18/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

9/17/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

8/28/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

8/27/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

8/26/2020 – Fluent is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Fluent stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Fluent Inc alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, President Matthew Conlin bought 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.