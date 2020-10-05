Interzone Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,669.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.87 or 0.03288455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.74 or 0.02059528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00432699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00983727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00581671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047915 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

