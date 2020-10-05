Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Bibox and Hotbit. Bezant has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $223,689.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

