Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $533,257.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Sentivate has a market cap of $15.84 million and $533,257.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.84 or 0.05097121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,840,602,166 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

