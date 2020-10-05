LockTrip Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,299.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $2,299.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026149 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003388 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.