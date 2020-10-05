CanYaCoin Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Bancor Network. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $4,577.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.84 or 0.05097121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032929 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

