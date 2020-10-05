IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0072

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $34.82 million and $8.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.84 or 0.05097121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032929 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.