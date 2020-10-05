Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.68 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00016206 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Huobi and Bit-Z. Elastos has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $2.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.