Zel (ZEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $1.10 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00581671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00074388 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050847 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,556,875 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.