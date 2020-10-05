Opacity (OPQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a market cap of $855,493.38 and approximately $20.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.