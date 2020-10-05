Selfkey Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $320,432.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, ABCC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.84 or 0.05097121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00032929 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, ABCC and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

