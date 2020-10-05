Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $449,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,737,182 shares of company stock worth $103,060,660.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 55.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 304,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sprout Social by 138.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sprout Social by 50.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 40.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after buying an additional 229,931 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

