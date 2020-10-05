CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $141.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.94.

CME Group stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

