InsaneCoin (INSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $261.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $100,646.18 and approximately $261.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00616951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005949 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.69 or 0.02696386 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 11,198.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11,776.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000764 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,823,297 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.