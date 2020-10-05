Novacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $772.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $419,187.04 and $772.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,677.43 or 1.00073165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.