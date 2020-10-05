SVB Leerink Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $160.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $153.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $137.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 860.62, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

