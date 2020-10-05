Noku (NOKU) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Noku token can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Noku has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $564.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

