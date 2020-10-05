Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 48.2% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $32,408.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026149 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003388 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003723 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000483 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

