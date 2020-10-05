DMarket (DMT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. DMarket has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $72,525.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

