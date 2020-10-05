Autonio 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $79.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00264351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.01514631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00165087 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

