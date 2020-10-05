Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 88,138 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of MANH opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

