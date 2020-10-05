Brokerages Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Coherent reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coherent by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

