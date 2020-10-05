$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,709 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $95.73 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

