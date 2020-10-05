Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Coherent posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Vertical Group raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $30,557,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 29.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coherent by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth about $19,500,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

