Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to report $253.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.22 million and the highest is $255.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $210.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

ZEN opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $448,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,658. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Zendesk by 20.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zendesk by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

