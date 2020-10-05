Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

