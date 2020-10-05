Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.19 Million

Brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to report $253.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $210.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $38,425.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,137 shares of company stock worth $9,723,658 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

