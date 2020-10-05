Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.20 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide also posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $105.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

