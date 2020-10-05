C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,505.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

