Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.51 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post ($3.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.14). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($9.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.45) to ($5.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after acquiring an additional 265,245 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 851,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

