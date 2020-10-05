C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.20 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide also posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

