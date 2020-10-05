Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Papa John’s Int’l reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 237.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.