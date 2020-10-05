CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to announce $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. CarMax posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

CarMax stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares in the company, valued at $483,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,295 shares of company stock worth $44,382,115. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CarMax by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 591,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 104,245 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

