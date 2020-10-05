Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$3.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.14). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.45) to ($5.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.19 Million
Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.19 Million
Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc to Post $0.95 EPS
Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc to Post $0.95 EPS
Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.19 Million
Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.19 Million
Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion
Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share
Esperion Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.51 Per Share
Esperion Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.51 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report