Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$3.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.14). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.45) to ($5.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21557.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESPR. BidaskClub raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

