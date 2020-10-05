Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Integra Lifesciences posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,574.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.