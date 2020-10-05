-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Alkermes posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

ALKS opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after acquiring an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

