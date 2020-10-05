$240.31 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report sales of $240.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.63 million. Alkermes reported sales of $255.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $985.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.07 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,185,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 198.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 378,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 43.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 443,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.