Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Integra Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 76.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $620,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $6,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,574.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.